Local council enforces single sex facilities policy - as it puts controversial 'transgender policy' on hold

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council says its single-sex policy is the "most practical way of ensuring the privacy, dignity and safety of all users".

Toilets and changing facilities run by a local council are now being operated on a single-sex basis, with men who identify as women “not permitted” in female facilities – and a planned “transgender policy” put on hold.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has also defended its staff being trained by the controversial LGBTQ+ lobby group Stonewall – a policy which has been described as deeply concerning by a TUV representative.

​A letter from the council’s officials to councillor Allister Kyle says that the local authority’s ‘Sport and Wellbeing’ department has put the measures in place as “the service most impacted by transgender access to changing and toilet accommodation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials say the protocol will be in place until the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland (ECNI) issues its guidance on how the Supreme Court ruling that sex is defined by biology, not gender identity, is issued.

There have been rows in local councils over the issue, with Fermanagh and Omagh initially saying it would follow the Supreme Court ruling – but later retracting that and apologising for media coverage of its initial decision.

Mr Kyle, the TUV vice chairman and councillor for the Causeway area, has welcomed the council’s decision – saying it is consistent with the Supreme Court judgement protecting female-only spaces.

“This stands in stark contrast to the approach of some other councils, who appear to have accepted the Local Government Staff Commission’s guidance without scrutiny or question”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter also reveals that the council had been in the process of developing a “transgender policy”. ​Earlier this month, the News Letter revealed that the Local Government Staff Commission (LGSC) had advised local authorities in Northern Ireland that transgender people can use facilities – such as toilets and changing facilities – which align with their chosen gender.

That process has been halted by Causeway Coast and Glens council.

Their letter to Mr Kyle states: “The use of changing facilities in CCGBC's leisure centres that have single sex changing rooms adhere to the operational protocol whereby these changing rooms are specific to the sex of the individual i.e. Male or Female.

“Transgender use is not permitted on the basis that the service is likely to be used by more than one person at the same time and a woman might reasonably object to the presence of a man (or vice versa).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alternative changing arrangements can be offered i.e. Family Changing Room, following the normal procedures for booking etc”.

The council says this “would seem to be the most practical way of ensuring the privacy, dignity and safety of all users”.

Council officials also confirmed to the TUV councillor that last year “LGBTQIA+ training was offered to staff and delivered by Stonewall”.

The lobby group has been embroiled in controversy in recent years amid questions about the advice it was giving to public bodies and other employers on “inclusion”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The advice had fed in to decisions by public bodies to allow people to use facilities they believe best matched their gender identity, rather than their actual sex.

Mr Kyle said he is “deeply concerned” about the involvement of Stonewall in training council staff – describing it as “an organisation which has been widely discredited and abandoned by numerous public bodies, including the BBC”.

“Stonewall has been at the forefront of promoting a radical trans activist agenda, often misrepresenting the law and undermining sex-based rights in the process.

“Its influence has been corrosive in many areas of public life, and I will be pressing council officials to disclose how much ratepayers’ money was spent on Stonewall’s services. I will also be seeking firm assurances that no further funding will be allocated to this discredited organisation”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said it “has always worked with constituents to understand their needs and translate this into relevant local area specific actions.

“CCGBC are part of the Local Government Diversity Ambassadors Network, and both Cllr Cara McShane and Elaine McConaghie, Council's Policy Officer, attend best practice, knowledge sharing, and training meetings”.

Both Stonewall and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council were contacted for a response to Councillor Kyle’s comments.

There was no response at time of going to print.