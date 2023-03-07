The Department for Communities has announced the appointment of three new Councillor Members to the Board of Libraries NI from March 1 2023 until the date of the local council elections in 2027.

Cllr Peter Johnston (Knockagh DEA Mid and East Antrim), Cllr Andrew McAuley (Airport DEA Antrim and Newtownabbey) and Cllr Martin McRandal (Ards and North Down) have been appointed for this term, subject to their re-election in this year’s Local Government elections.

A Departmental spokesperson said: “The primary duty of the Northern Ireland Library Authority, as set down in the Libraries Act (Northern Ireland) 2008, is to provide a comprehensive and efficient public Library service for persons living, working or studying in Northern Ireland.

"The member position receives remuneration of £3,030 per annum plus travel and subsistence allowances in line with Northern Ireland Civil Service rates.

Cllr Peter Johnston.

"These appointments have been made in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland’s Code of Practice.”