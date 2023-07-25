Local MLA ‘shocked’ that 5000 applications for temporary postal votes were rejected

Mr Elliott said: “At a time when there is much encouragement to people to exercise their right to vote it is alarming that many people have lost that opportunity, this is particularly relevant in a number of DEA’s where the result is down to a few votes separating candidates.

"The most common reason given was the lack of digital registration numbers, with many people not having this number. The process of getting a medically qualified person to confirm an application is also becoming extremely difficult in many instances. Many others are unaware that they have or require their Digital Registration Number (DRN), this is proving a barrier to many seeking to secure their vote.”