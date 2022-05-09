Local voters send 10 MLAs to Stormont

Counting of votes.

The two local constituencies - North Antrim and East Londonderry - have five MLAs each.

In North Antrim, there wa a turnout of 62.51% of voters.

The five MLAs elected were:

Robin Swann (Ulster Unionist Party) with 9,530 votes.

Philip McGuigan (Sinn Fein) with 9,348 vote.

Jim Allister (Traditional Unionist Voice) with 8.282 votes.

Paul Frew (Democratic Unionist Party) with 6.242 votes.

Patricia O’Lynn (Alliance Party) with 4,810.

Patricia O’Lynn made history by becoming the first woman ever to be voted into the North Antrim constituency.

The big shock of the North Antrim result was the loss of the DUP’s Mervyn Storey who was not elected.

In East Londonderry, there was a turnout of 61.40%.

The five MLAs elected were:

Maurice Bradley (Democratic Unionist Party) with 6,786 votes.

Alan Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party) with 5,151 votes.

Caoimhe Archibald (Sinn Fein) with 6,868 votes.

Claire Sugden (Independent) with 3,981 votes.

Cara Hunter (Social Democratic and Labour Party) with 3,664 votes.

Claire Sugden made her own electoral history by becoming the first independent candidate to win three successive elections in the constituency.