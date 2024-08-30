Mayor welcomes council unanimous decision on motions condemning racist attacks and intimidation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a spate of recent racist attacks and intimidation across parts of Northern Ireland, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly has welcomed the full support of all political parties for two motions brought to the Full Council Meeting on Tuesday 27 August.

The first motion, proposed by Councillor Billy Webb and seconded by Councillor Julie Gilmore read: “That this Council recognises the vital role of Good Relations programmes in supporting reconciliation in a society recovering from conflict, bringing communities together, creating shared spaces, challenging sectarianism, racism islamophobia and all forms of xenophobia, anti-Semitism and promoting respect for all cultural identities.

“This Council strongly condemns the recent violence and targeting of businesses; encourages greater support and investment for sporting and cultural events as a mechanism for uniting local communities; registers its disappointment that an enhanced and fully-funded regional Good Relations Strategy has not been prioritised since the restoration of the NI Assembly; and calls for a review of the progress of Good Relations programmes in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to be completed within 6 months”.

The second motion, Proposed by Councillor Anne Marie Logue and seconded by Councillor Lucille O’Hagan reads: “That this Council unreservedly condemns and deplores the racist attacks and intimidation in Antrim and Newtownabbey and Belfast over the past month. We further deplore the targeting of NHS health workers in this Borough.

“There is no place for racism, hatred, discrimination, and intimidation anywhere in our society. Therefore, This Council will work together with all Councils, Government Departments, Health Trusts, the Executive, and the PSNI to oppose racism and deliver a shared, peaceful and inclusive society”.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly is a keen advocate of progressing the Council’s Good Relations Programme to promote respect for all cultural identities. Speaking about the motions he commented: “I am pleased that all political parties have come together to unanimously condemn these recent attacks across Northern Ireland. As a registered nurse with over 40 years’ experience in Health and Social Care, I have seen first-hand the invaluable contribution from ethnic minority HSC staff, they are vital to our communities.

“In today’s society, no-one should have to face going into their place of work, school or even their own home, under the threat of abuse or intimidation. This is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“I will continue to work with and support the work of partners and stakeholders to ensure Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough is a safe place to work, live and socialise for all.”