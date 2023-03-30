SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has said that the SDLP is determined to build a New Ireland where every tradition can feel at home.

Mr McGlone was speaking after attending the SDLP Conference in Derry’s St Columb’s Hall at the weekend.

The theme of the conference was ‘The Movement for a New Ireland’.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said:

Mr McGlone speaking at the conference.

“There was a real energy in the room with hundreds of delegates gathered in Derry at the weekend as the SDLP outlined our vision for a New Ireland. I believe that we are the only party that can convince people from every tradition and none that a New Ireland is the right decision for them and their families if they want to build a better future for everyone on this island.

“No one can look at the society we have and think that things are going well. Hundreds of thousands of people waiting for a hospital appointment, tens of thousands of families homeless, too many kids leaving school without good GCSEs – it’s not good enough.

“It doesn’t have to be like this. We can build a new Ireland where we invest in new jobs and new opportunities for people, provide an all-Ireland health service that treats patients and staff with dignity, gives parents free childcare so they can get back into work. Things can be so much better than they are right now.

"The SDLP is at our best when we are working to secure real change for people on this island, we’ve done it before and we can do it again.”

