McGuigan hands in nomination papers

North Antrim candidate Philip McGuigan handing in his nomination papers

Mr McGuigan said: ““We are in the midst of a worrying cost of living crisis. Many families are struggling to pay bills, fuel their cars or heat their homes and they want to know that after the election MLA’s will be back at work in Stormont making decisions to help the population here in North Antrim.

“People know that Sinn Féin Finance Minister has a budget of £300 million that could be used right now to help people through the current crisis but is unable to spend it because of the DUP walking away. These are the issues that I am getting on the doors when I am engaging with the people of North Antrim.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For me and Sinn Féin this election is about positivity and moving forward together, working on behalf of all our citizens.

“Sinn Féin’s priority is to make politics work and to demonstrate that real change is possible. Good government can deliver. That is what Sinn Féin wants.

“We need to build a stronger and fairer economy to create good jobs, and grow the economy so the next generation has a future here.

“And we need to support our small, family-run businesses and raise household incomes for workers and families.

“Sinn Féin will also prioritise Health in the new Executive. We must take decisive action to reduce our waiting lists, invest in cancer services and mental health provision.

“I am privileged that over many elections the people of North Antrim have put their trust in me on behalf of Sinn Féin and am honoured to officially nominate for this election on May 5 and once again be asking for that trust and support in this vital election.