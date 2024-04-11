Meeting to show solidarity with McCusker family to be held in Glen Centre in Maghera

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deputy leader of Aontú Gemma Brolly asked the public to attend and hit out at what she described as “shocking revelations” that the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had made an "unprecedented political intervention" by writing to Chief Constable Jon Boutcher questioning his actions.

The details came to light during an inquest hearing linked to the LVF murder of Fergal McCusker (28) in Maghera, as he made his way home from a night out on January 18, 1998.

In a statement Ms Brolly said: "This is political interference from the top level. People should be accountable to the same laws regardless of their positions, it is high time the British government learned that and moreover, that they are held to account.”

Aontú Deputy Leader Gemma Brolly. Credit: Aontú

News broke on communication between the Secretary of State and the Chief Constable earlier this week, detailing how the SOS instructed Mr Boutcher to adhere to the NCND (Neither Confirm Nor Deny) policy and pull back.

"This very instruction, the encouragement to plead ignorance in cases of evidence relating to murder, from the highest levels of government and justice tell us all we need to know" continued Ms Brolly.

"The PSNI and the SOS must be held accountable for such criminal actions.