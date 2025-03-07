Michelle ​McIlveen elected DUP deputy leader - a post left vacant for almost a year

New DUP deputy leader Michelle McIlveen MLA, pictured at last year's DUP conference. (Pic: UFU)

​The post of DUP deputy leader, which has been vacant since Gavin Robinson’s elevation to leader last year, has now been filled.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Former education minister Michelle McIlveen will take over in the role, previously held by the East Belfast MP – who was formally ratified as leader in May.

The party was already in the midst of selecting a leader and deputy leader when Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigned after being arrested and subsequently charged over historic sex offences – charges he will contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs McIlveen is seen by many as a unifying figure – and avoids any clash between traditionalist and more liberal elements within the party. She is also someone who elements opposed to the party’s previous direction on the Irish Sea border are comfortable with.

The news was announced in a statement from the DUP Chairman on Friday afternoon.

Lord Morrow said: “Following our annual internal election processes Rt. Hon. Gavin Robinson MP has been re-elected as Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

“Gavin has provided strong and steady leadership, and his re-election reflects the confidence and unity within our ranks as we continue to serve the people of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Strangford MLA Michelle McIlveen has be elected as Deputy Leader of the Party. I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to Michelle on her election.

“Michelle has been a dedicated servant of our Party and the wider Unionist cause for many years, bringing a wealth of experience, talent, and commitment to everything she does.

“Her service in ministerial roles and her tireless advocacy for her constituents have demonstrated her capability and determination and the ethos with which she approaches public office.

“I have no doubt she will bring great energy to her new role, working alongside our Leader to advance the values and priorities of the Democratic Unionist Party”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle McIlveen began her career in elected politics on Ards Borough Council in 2005 – and has been MLA for Strangford since 2007. She has also served as a minister for agriculture and regional development.