Michelle O'Neill defends decision to attend Remembrance event as 'traitors' banner is hung outside her office
"I've committed to being a First Minister for all and I will live up to that at every turn," the Mid Ulster MLA said.
"I understand some people - particularly Republicans - have difficulties with me attending, they're entitled to express their views, however I have a role to play."
The banner – which included bloody handprints and a poppy – was stuck to shutters at the office Ms O’Neill shares with Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan at Fair Hill in the town.
The Sinn Féin deputy leader laid a laurel wreath at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall on Sunday, becoming the first senior Sinn Féin figure to take part in an official Remembrance ceremony.
In the past Ms O’Neill has been criticised by some Unionist politicians for taking part in commemoration events for Republicans.
She said she would be unable to attend an Armistice Day event at Stormont on Monday, but that other Sinn Féin politicians would take part.
A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Michelle O’Neill fully understands that these steps are difficult for some people but as First Minister for all, she is committed to representing everyone equally and building a better future for all our people.”