Michelle O'Neill defends decision to attend Remembrance event as 'traitors' banner is hung outside her office

First Minister Michelle O'Neill has defended her decision to attend the Remembrance Day event in Belfast on Sunday after a banner with the word “traitors” was stuck to the Sinn Féin constituency office in Cookstown.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've committed to being a First Minister for all and I will live up to that at every turn," the Mid Ulster MLA said.

"I understand some people - particularly Republicans - have difficulties with me attending, they're entitled to express their views, however I have a role to play."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The banner accusing Sinn Féin of being "traitors" has been put up at the office of the party's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill in Cookstown. The banner was stuck to the office shutters after O'Neill laid a laurel wreath at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall on Sunday, becoming the first senior Sinn Féin figure to take part in an official Remembrance ceremony. Credit: Pacemaker

The banner – which included bloody handprints and a poppy – was stuck to shutters at the office Ms O’Neill shares with Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan at Fair Hill in the town.

The Sinn Féin deputy leader laid a laurel wreath at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall on Sunday, becoming the first senior Sinn Féin figure to take part in an official Remembrance ceremony.

In the past Ms O’Neill has been criticised by some Unionist politicians for taking part in commemoration events for Republicans.

She said she would be unable to attend an Armistice Day event at Stormont on Monday, but that other Sinn Féin politicians would take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister Michelle O'Neill pictured laying a wreath at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Belfast on Sunday. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Michelle O’Neill fully understands that these steps are difficult for some people but as First Minister for all, she is committed to representing everyone equally and building a better future for all our people.”