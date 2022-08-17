Mid Ulster councillor calls for an end to 'homophobic' leaflet campaign
Cookstown SDLP councillor Kerri Martin has called for an end to a graphic and homophobic leaflet campaign.
Councillor Martin was speaking after a leaflet featuring graphic imagery was sent to the constituency office of Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone.
The leaflet, from a group calling itself ‘Abolish Abortion NI’, also featured homophobic messaging.
Councillor Martin said: “While I absolutely respect people’s right to hold their own view on this issue, it was extremely distressing to receive a leaflet of this nature at our constituency office this week, given the graphic material contained within it.
“Abortion is a very sensitive issue and I’m deeply concerned about the impact these leaflets could have on those who unexpectedly receive them, particularly women. We know from experience how traumatising these images can be, especially to those who have previously lost children or struggled to have a child of their own.
“These leaflets also contained homophobic hate speech and were delivered shortly after the successful Mid Ulster Pride event at the weekend which I and Councillor Malachy Quinn attended.
"There is no place for this kind of language in our society and any attack on our LGBT+ community should be condemned. The attempt to conflate these issues is disturbing and I would urge those behind these leaflets to cease this kind of behaviour and advocate their position without attacking or distressing anyone else.”