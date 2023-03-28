Mid Ulster DUP Association announce candidates for Local Council Elections

The party is fielding seven candidates in the elections which will take place on Thursday, May 18.
They are: Kyle Black, Carntogher District Electoral Area (DEA); Wilbert Buchanan, Cookstown DEA; Eva Cahoon, Cookstown DEA; Paul McLean, Magherafelt DEA; Wesley Brown, Magherafelt DEA; Anne Forde, Moyola DEA, and Jonathan Buchanan, Torrent DEA.
Two new faces in the team are Eva Cahoon, who is the youngest DUP candidate – at 22 – to be selected in Mid Ulster, and is currently employed as a senior caseworker for Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart; and Jonathan Buchanan, 26, who runs his own gardening business and works part time for a local landscaping business.
Speaking today council group lead, Cllr Paul McLean said: “We have a great team, all with a good knowledge of their community and the various issues our constituents face on a daily bases. Each candidate has their own strengths and working together as a team we will make a strong voice for Unionism within Mid Ulster District Council.”
Local DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said: “This is a strong team who have a wealth of knowledge. It is important to Councillors have a balance of youth and experience and I believe this is what our sitting and those new candidates seeking election bring to our constituents.
"Our candidates are all committed to the Union and by working as a team we can continue to help everyone in Mid Ulster with the issues that matter to them.”
