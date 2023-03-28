Register
NationalWorldTV
Mid Ulster DUP Association announce candidates for Local Council Elections

Mid Ulster DUP Association have announced their candidates for the forthcoming Local Council Elections.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:49 BST

The party is fielding seven candidates in the elections which will take place on Thursday, May 18.

They are: Kyle Black, Carntogher District Electoral Area (DEA); Wilbert Buchanan, Cookstown DEA; Eva Cahoon, Cookstown DEA; Paul McLean, Magherafelt DEA; Wesley Brown, Magherafelt DEA; Anne Forde, Moyola DEA, and Jonathan Buchanan, Torrent DEA.

Two new faces in the team are Eva Cahoon, who is the youngest DUP candidate – at 22 – to be selected in Mid Ulster, and is currently employed as a senior caseworker for Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart; and Jonathan Buchanan, 26, who runs his own gardening business and works part time for a local landscaping business.

Kyle Black, Carntogher DEA
Speaking today council group lead, Cllr Paul McLean said: “We have a great team, all with a good knowledge of their community and the various issues our constituents face on a daily bases. Each candidate has their own strengths and working together as a team we will make a strong voice for Unionism within Mid Ulster District Council.”

Local DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said: “This is a strong team who have a wealth of knowledge. It is important to Councillors have a balance of youth and experience and I believe this is what our sitting and those new candidates seeking election bring to our constituents.

"Our candidates are all committed to the Union and by working as a team we can continue to help everyone in Mid Ulster with the issues that matter to them.”

Wilbert Buchanan, Cookstown DEA
Evan Cahoon, Cookstown DEA.
Paul McLean, Magherafelt DEA.
Wesley Brown, Magherafelt DEA
Anne Forde, Moyola DEA.
Jonathan Buchanan, Torrent DEA.
Keith Buchanan