DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan says he is planning have further meetings with senior staff at Capita to discuss benefit issues.

Mr Buchanan discussed benefit assessment and their outcomes at a meeting this week.

He said: “My staff and I had a very informative meeting with senior staff at Capita.

"Further meetings are planned as we try to navigate the increasing challenges of benefit assessment and outcomes for disability claimants.

Keith Buchanan MLA

