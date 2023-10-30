Register
BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon says women must be kept updated during smear testing review

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said women must be kept updated during the cervical smear testing review which got underway on Monday.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:58 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Speaking after meeting with the Southern Trust regarding the cervical smear testing review, the party’s health spokesperson said: “I attended a meeting with the Southern Trust and raised our concerns about the women affected by the cervical smear testing review.

“The trust confirmed that the review of all 17,500 tests will begin on Monday 30th October 2023 and we have told them that this must be carried out in a timely, accurate and safe manner.

“This review has caused great anxiety amongst the women affected. The women must have full access to all information about this process from start to finish so they know what is happening and why.

Most Popular
Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said women must be kept updated during the cervical smear testing review.Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said women must be kept updated during the cervical smear testing review.
Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said women must be kept updated during the cervical smear testing review.
Read More
Young Lurgan mum who had a stroke at 26 says she has lost precious time with her...

HPV, the most modern and accurate method of testing for cervical cancer, must now be rolled out in every Trust across the north as a matter of urgency.

“The north is currently the only region in these islands which has not fully rolled out HPV testing. This is unacceptable.

“Despite this, I welcome the Department of Health’s commitment that HPV testing will begin in December.

“We need the Assembly restored now and all parties working together to ensure this is delivered. We also need an Executive restored to deliver a women’s health strategy which begins to address health inequalities facing women today.”

The Trust recently stated that review followed an independent assessment of its cervical screening services from January 1 2008 and October 2021.

Related topics:Sinn FeinDepartment of HealthHPV