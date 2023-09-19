Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone extends solidarity to FE College staff on industrial action

SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has extended his full solidarity to FE College staff who have taken industrial action over their terms and condition at work.

Mr McGlone said, "Our further education sector is at the heart of skills development and economic productivity. It is unforgiveable that our staff in this crucial sector are not properly remunerated or respected for their work. It is particularly shameful that FE lecturers in NI earn thousands of pounds less than their counterparts across the water in Britain and it is deeply regrettable that this has forced workers to take this stand.

“We will all sympathise with the many students who may be impacted by this action, particularly as they begin the first week of their courses in colleges across the North. However, I also know that students will also feel strongly that their educators should be paid fairly.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone. Credited: National World

"We cannot forget that the working conditions of staff directly impact the learning conditions of students.The SDLP has previously written to the Department for the Economy on these issues and made clear our opposition to cuts to our further education sector in our Party’s response to the budget earlier this year.It is imperative that all staff feel respected and valued in their work and that this respect is reflected in proper wages."