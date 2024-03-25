Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone: Water quality report demands action on NI's lakes and rivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dorinnia Carville’s report warns that European targets for improving water quality in Northern Ireland’s rivers and lakes by 2027 will not be met.

Mr McGlone said: “The report is a stark reminder of not only the poor quality of the water in our lakes and rivers, but the failure to improve the situation. The Auditor General is quite clear that the targets set down for improving our water quality by 2027 will not be met and the water quality in our rivers has not improved since 2015, with less than one-third having good ecological status in 2021. In 2015 around 24% of our lakes were classified as having good ecological statue, in 2021 only 14% of our lakes achieved that status.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When the chemical status of the water is included, none of our lakes or rivers is classified as good overall status. As we have seen in Lough Neagh, the continuing issues around water quality are, at least, partly attributable to the accumulation of excess nutrients over long periods.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone. Credit: Submitted

“The report points out that attempts by the public sector to manage some of the more potentially damaging agricultural practices have not been effective. Only one per cent of farms in the North is inspected each year by the NI Environment Agency. Additionally, while the number of pollution incidents linked to NI Water decreased by 43% between 2017 and 2023, that still amounted to 572 pollution incidents during that time. We are also the only region of the UK where sampling of wastewater treatment is pre-announced.

“The new Executive needs to take this issue more seriously. We need investment in our sewage and wastewater infrastructure. There needs to be greater monitoring of agricultural practices and wastewater treatment, and enforcement where breaches are identified.