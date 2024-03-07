Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone welcomes Tánaiste’s support for public inquiry into Sean Brown murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tánaiste confirmed his support when responding to a question from Brendan Smith TD in the Dáil on Thursday.

Mr Smith discussed the public inquiry with the Tánaiste at the request of Mr McGlone.

Mr McGlone said: “I welcome the Tánaiste’s support for a public inquiry into the murder of Sean Brown and know it will mean a great deal to the Brown family who have been through so much since their husband and father’s murder, compounded in recent weeks by the collapse of the inquest into his death after significant evidence was withheld from the coroner.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin. Credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

“I appreciate the efforts of Brendan Smith TD in raising this matter in the Dáil, he has long been a strong supporter of victims everywhere. If we are going to get the truth that the Brown family so richly deserve then we must use every avenue open to us to put pressure on the British government and I believe the Tánaiste’s words today add to what is already an insurmountable case for a public inquiry.