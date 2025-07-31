Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan calls for action to address capacity issues in Irish Medium Education

Sinn Féin MP Cathal Mallaghan has said action is needed to resolve capacity issues in Irish Medium Education (IME).

The Mid Ulster representative made the call after it emerged that St Joseph’s in Donaghmore - the only IME provider in Mid Ulster - was forced to reject the applications of 11 children due to accommodation constraints.

Emphasising the needed for a collaborative approach between the school and department, Mr Mallaghan said: “The success of Irish language primary schools has been tremendous. However, not enough planning has taken place to provide adequate places for these young people to move on to secondary school Irish Medium Education.

“This is causing a great deal of distress for families, with very limited options available for their children to continue learning through the medium of Irish.

"The Education Minister and his department have a legal duty to support Irish Medium Education, and we are calling on them to work closely with the school to deliver this.

“My colleagues Linda Dillon MLA, Declan McAleer MLA, Órfhlaith Begley MP and I have all been supporting families who have few, if any, other options, sometimes within a 50-mile radius of their home.”

Mr Mallaghan said some of these children now face the beginning of the school year next month without a school place which is totally unacceptable

He added: “We all must work together to ensure these children can continue their education successfully and to give parents confidence that full Irish Medium Education can be achieved and supported.”