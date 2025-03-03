Mid Ulster MP praises 'engaging and energetic' discussion on the future of Ireland

The Mid Ulster People’s Assembly in Bellaghy brought together a ragne of people to discuss the huge potential of a new Ireland as well as the steps needed to build a more inclusive and shared future for all.

Speaking after the event which was held in the Seamus Heaney Homeplace, Cathal Mallaghan MP said: "It was great to be in Bellaghy on Wednesday for an engaging and energetic discussion on the future of our island.

“The growing conversation on Irish unity is an exciting opportunity to build a new Ireland with equality and social justice at its core.

First Minster Michelle O'Neill and Mid Ulster MLA pictured at the event in Bellaghy. Included is the MP Cathal Mallaghan and the panel | Supplied

"People from all backgrounds are joining this discussion in greater numbers than ever before, and Sinn Féin's Commission on the Future of Ireland is providing a platform for people across society to have their say.”

Mr Mallaghan said that he would like to thanj everyone who attended the event and contributed to this important conversation.

"Together, we are shaping a better future,” he added.