Mid Ulster SDLP delegation attend portrait unveiling of Senator Billy Fox in Dublin
The event was a commemoration of the Fine Gael Senator to mark the 50 th Anniversary of his death after being shot by an IRA gunman in 1974 after he interrupted a raid on a County Monaghan farmhouse.
The portrait was painted by the Polish artist Nina Ruminska in her home studio in County Monaghan and was unveiled by Cathaoirleach, Senator Jerry Buttimer, and Taoiseach Simon Harris TD.
Speaking afterwards Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said: “The Mid Ulster SDLP was honoured to attend the unveiling of the portrait of Senator Billy Fox to mark
the 50 th Anniversary of his death.
“The event was a wonderful commemoration of a remarkable man. Senator Fox was a member of the Church of Ireland and has been described as a ‘fierce defender of civil rights across this island’.
“He was also the only Member of the Oireachtas to be murdered during the conflict in the North.
“At the event we met members of different parties keen to pay tribute to the memory of Senator Fox, including Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie, who was born in County Tyrone, Fine Gael’s Frank Feighan TD, and Chairman of the Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party, Brendan Smith TD.
“During the day, as well as meeting the new Taoiseach Simon Harris, we met former Finance Minister and Fianna Fáil TD Michael McGrath, who has been nominated as Ireland's next European Commissioner.”