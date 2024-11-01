SDLP Mid Ulster is hosting an evening with its new leader Claire Hanna MP.

The event will take place at the Glenavon House Hotel in Cookstown on Thursday, November 7 from 7.30pm.

It is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said he will be delighted to welcome Claire Hanna to Mid Ulster.

Claire Hanna of the SDLP. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

He said: “Since taking up the role Claire has been very hands-on and eager to get stuck in and I welcome her energy as we continue the important work to rebuild and reenergise our party.

“Claire is steeped in our party’s history, but more importantly she has a clear vision for the future and how we’re going to deal with the problems facing families here and now, while simultaneously working to build a better future for all of us within a new Ireland.

"The SDLP is uniquely placed and trusted to lead the conversation, but we will never take our eye off the issues impacting people’s daily lives and the need to reform our public services.

“I’m really looking forward to our upcoming event at the Glenavon House Hotel and would encourage anyone with an interest to come along. You don’t have to be a party member, the event is open to the public and anyone attending is more than welcome to bring family and friends. This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from Claire and it’s sure to be a great evening where everyone will receive a warm welcome.”