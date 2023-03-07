Register
Mid Ulster SF councillor concerned at numbers who have not received £600 energy payment

Concern has been raised by Mid Ulster Sinn Féin Councillor Niall McAleer at the number of people who have not yet received their £600 payment towards energy bills.

By Stanley Campbell
16 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 4:11pm

He said: “It appears that there are significant issues with suppliers, Electric Ireland in particular, in getting the £600 vouchers out to everyone on time.

“Due to the number of people who have been in touch with party colleagues and myself, I have written to the Consumer Council and Utility Regulator to urge them to take action to ensure supplier’s are issuing these payments as soon as possible, as they are already long overdue.”

Councillor McAleer added: “Mid Ulster residents are very frustrated that attempts to contact their suppliers are leading to long hold times on the phone or emails going unanswered.

Many are still waiting for their £600 energy payment.
“With the deadline for redemption being 31st March it is imperative that the Consumer Council and Utility Regulator take action to ensure suppliers have all vouchers issued as a matter of urgency.”

Sinn FeinMid Ulster