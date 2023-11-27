Register
Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin says family of Sean Brown 'entitled to truth and justice'

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has said the family of Bellaghy man Sean Brown are entitled to truth and justice and the completion of an inquest to uncover full information about his murder.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:53 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:53 GMT
She said: “The family of Sean Brown are entitled to truth and justice and an inquest to give them maximum disclosure about the murder of their loved one by a loyalist gang in 1997. They are already waiting too long for an inquest.

“It is unacceptable that the PSNI and the state are now attempting to frustrate that process with continued delays and barriers that is only causing further pain to the Brown family.

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin. Credit: SubmittedMid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin. Credit: Submitted
“The British Government wants to the pull down the shutters on families like the Browns and block their efforts to get truth and justice through the courts with its shameful Legacy Act.

“I am reiterating calls on the Irish government to take an interstate case against the British government to challenge this cruel and callous Act.”

