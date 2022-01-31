Mid Ulster UUP Association elects new Chair

Councillor Colvin, who represents the Torrent DEA for the party on Mid Ulster District Council, will hold the post for three years.

He told the annual meeting of the Association after his election: “I am very honoured to have been elected to position as Chair of the Mid Ulster Ulster Unionist Association and looking forward to working with the other newly elected officers, and building on the work of my predecessor Cllr Mark Glasgow.

"As we - hopefully - emerge from Covid there will be opportunities to engage with our members and support our Candidate in the forthcoming Assembly Elections, Cllr. Meta Graham.”

Sandra Overend, Councillor Robert Colvin, and Rosemary Barton MLA at the annual meeting of Mid Ulster Ulster Unionist Association in Cookstown.