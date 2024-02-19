Minister must address the Cervical Screening
“The slow progress in this review process is very concerning for the thousands of women," she said.
"At the start of February only 1084 letters giving the results of review have been sent out by the Trust. The lack of capacity in the Southern Trust to get this review under way and the slow progress is very concerning. As well as this the Minister must also give assurance that everything is being done to make sure that the cervical screening process is completed to the highest of standards.
"It is vital that there is a clear message to all women within our area. We should, as a matter of priority, keep routine screening appointments. Early detection and intervention is vital in saving lives."