Minister should bring forward an Anti-Poverty Strategy without delay – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Colm Gildernew , has called on the Communities Minister to bring forward an Anti-Poverty Strategy without delay.

It comes after the High Court ruled that the Executive Committee was in breach of its statutory commitment in adopting an Anti-Poverty Strategy.

Mr Justice Humphreys held that the power-sharing administration has failed to meet obligations first imposed 18 years ago to put in place a blueprint for tackling social exclusion and deprivation.

The Chair of the Communities Committee said: “This ruling shows the immediate need for an Anti-Poverty Strategy.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew. Credit: Supplied

“Those fighting for an anti-poverty strategy should not have needed to go to court to progress this.

“I am now calling on the Communities Minister to give an Anti-Poverty Strategy the highest of priority following this ruling.

“I want to pay tribute to all those who are fighting for an Anti-Poverty Strategy, which is long overdue”.

He said he would ask the Communities Minister to deliver a Anti-Poverty Strategy.