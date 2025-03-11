Minister should bring forward an Anti-Poverty Strategy without delay – Gildernew
It comes after the High Court ruled that the Executive Committee was in breach of its statutory commitment in adopting an Anti-Poverty Strategy.
Mr Justice Humphreys held that the power-sharing administration has failed to meet obligations first imposed 18 years ago to put in place a blueprint for tackling social exclusion and deprivation.
The Chair of the Communities Committee said: “This ruling shows the immediate need for an Anti-Poverty Strategy.
“Those fighting for an anti-poverty strategy should not have needed to go to court to progress this.
“I am now calling on the Communities Minister to give an Anti-Poverty Strategy the highest of priority following this ruling.
“I want to pay tribute to all those who are fighting for an Anti-Poverty Strategy, which is long overdue”.
He said he would ask the Communities Minister to deliver a Anti-Poverty Strategy.