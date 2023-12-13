“There are some very sad cases in our area. People are sofa surfing, sleeping in cars and many are placed in temporary accommodation miles away from their family network which is making them vulnerable and isolated.

“On the North Coast we also have the problem with second homes, so social housing is the only way for many people to secure a forever home. I would also welcome the news that planning permission has been sought for 82 homes in the Ballysally area of Coleraine, ten of the 82 homes, to be built by Hagan Homes, would be designated for social housing if passed by planners."