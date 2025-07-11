MLA calls on local people to share their views on the future of Lisburn city centre

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford is calling on local people to share their views on how Lisburn city centre should look in the future.

Acknowledging that shopping habits and how people use the city centre has changed over the years, Mr Honeyford is asking people to get in touch with him and share their vision for Lisburn.

What would you like to see in Lisburn city centre in the years to come? More independent retailers? More restaurants and bars? Better nightlife? More family friendly venues? My Honeyford wants to know your views.

"Our shopping habits have changed and with that, the role of our town centres has change too. I believe now is the time to create a new vision for Lisburn,” said Mr Honeyford.

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford asks for help in shaping the future of Lisburn City Centre. Pic credit: Alliance

"Lisburn has a proud history, but it’s time to talk about our future. What should Bow Street, Market Square and the heart of our city centre become in the years ahead?

"We’re seeing new stores open and investment coming in but equally we also see shop closures leaving empty units, and that’s something we can’t ignore. So, the question is, what can we do?

"Over recent months, I’ve been working with local property owners, engaging with Council officers, and pushing for a fresh, shared vision for Lisburn’s future. A town centre that reflects your needs, your aspirations, and our whole community.

"For me, that means giving our city centre a new purpose with a vibrant mix of uses alongside retail and office space.

"What if we brought the theatre and the Arts Centre right into the town centre? That could help kickstart an evening economy, supporting cafes, restaurants, bars, and making Lisburn a place to stay, not just pass through.

"It is easy to be negative, but this isn’t about looking backwards. It’s about asking, ‘what kind of city do we want to build together?’

“So let’s start the conversation. What would make you come into Lisburn more often? Would a theatre in the heart of the city bring you in for a night out? What do you want Bow Street and Market Square to look like in 5, 10, 20 years?”

You can share you opinions by emailing [email protected]