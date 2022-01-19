MLA demands support for bus and coach operators

Keith Buchanan DUP candidate for Torrent signing his nomination papers ahead of the forthcoming elections

The call comes after the Minister failed to bid for funding from the Finance Minister in the most recent January Monitoring Round.

“Previous support offered to bus and coach operators has been absolutely essential for many of them to continue in business,” he said.

“There is cautious optimism that we may finally be starting to move out of the pandemic. These firms however continue to feel the impact of restrictions and will also be one of the last to see the benefits when restrictions are eased.

“I have been asking the Minister for some time to look at how she can support this vital part of the transport sector. I know the Infrastructure Committee Chair Jonathan Buckley has also been seeking a meeting with the Minister on this matter for nearly two weeks now but has had no indication the Minister will even meet with him.