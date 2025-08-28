MLA says people in Northern Ireland 'deserve better' - as EU minister confirms SPS negotiations are years away

Negotiations on a much-heralded deal between the UK and EU on trade won't begin until 2027. Photo: Carl Court/PA Wire

​The people of Northern Ireland “deserve better” than waiting until 2027 for negotiations hailed as a solution to Irish Sea border trade barriers to commence, a UUP MLA has said.

​It follows comments from the EU relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds that negotiations with Brussels to reduce checks on food products won’t happen until 2027.

Government sources had suggested that a deal would happen much sooner than that, after an intention to strike a deal was announced by UK and EU leaders earlier this year.

It was hoped that a deal would vastly reduce checks on goods travelling into Northern Ireland (treated as part of the EU) from the rest of the UK.

Mr Thomas Symonds announced that food exports from Great Britain to the EU – including Northern Ireland – can cost £200 pounds per lorry. He said companies are “crying out for change”.

The Labour minister also said the government was working towards a 2027 target deal for negotiations – implementation of any deal would take longer.

Reacting to the comments, UUP MLA Steve Aiken said: “The news from the speech by EU relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds that SPS talks won’t even start until 2027, with implementation probably the year after, has been greeted with dismay by the agribusiness sector across the UK.

“Equally, though not widely reported, these talks will be concurrent with UK/EU talks on defence, energy, youth migration & other issues.

“This is very far from the ‘positive’ spin shown by the Prime Minister and Secretary of State earlier this year. The expectation that ‘faithful implementation’ of the onerous Windsor Framework SPS regulations would be short lived has proven to be a fallacy.

“Rather than building border posts & strangling intra-UK trade Hilary Benn should be using the mechanisms within the protocol to halt the distortions of trade, rather than ignoring the obvious. Citizens in this part of our nation deserve better”.

His comments apparently contradict a press release by UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler earlier this month, who said that the “recent reset deal between the Government and the EU has eased some of the trade friction”, despite no deal being done.