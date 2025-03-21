MLA shares his frustration that the former Maze prison site has yet to be developed

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:16 BST

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford recently invited the Assembly Economy Committee to visit the former Maze Prison site in the hope of helping to unlock the potential of the site.

Mr Honeyford expressed frustration that the development of the site had not been progressed and called on the committee to move forward with plans to make use of the area.

Speaking in committee, Mr Honeyford said: “We can go around the world and ask people to invest in Northern Ireland, yet we are not prepared to do it ourselves, that is the frustration.

“The Maze/Long Kesh is a microcosm of Northern Ireland – we have all the potential, yet we clearly heard that the First and Deputy First Ministers in the Executive Office are holding this back by failing to agree to allow it to be realised.

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has called for the potential of the former Maze prison site to finally be unlocked and the development moved forward. Pic credit: Alliance

“Realising the site has been estimated to be worth £300m of direct investment, resulting in 5,000 new jobs for the area.

"The site also sits within the wider 1000 acres new Blaris Economic Zone, which could attract an estimated 14,000 new jobs with 750,000 people living within 45minutes on the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor.

“Invest NI currently have almost no land available in Lagan Valley for economic use, that means if something doesn’t change my constituents will miss out on future opportunities any new jobs for the area – that is not acceptable.”

Mr Honeyford continued: “Peace Tourism has also been identified as a major factor in growing the number of visitors to Northern Ireland. The Maze Long Kesh site could be opened and marketed as a major peace attraction for foreign visitors.”

“Of course this must be done sensitively, but we should have the confidence to tell our story factually. The site could be held up as beacon of hope and inspiration for others.

“I’ve visited great examples of how this can be achieved, in Berlin as well as in Sarajevo in Bosnia. We can’t keep hiding behind a narrative of fear, and using it as an excuse to prevent progress.

“It’s long past time the redevelopment of the Maze/Long Kesh site was agreed and move this forward for the benefit of everyone in Lagan Valley.”

