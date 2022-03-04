MLA Storey reacts to report on ‘hidden homelessness’ in NI

More people are at risk of becoming part of the ‘hidden homeless’ community that has gone largely unreported in Northern Ireland.

These are the stark findings of a new report commissioned by leading homelessness charity Simon Community in partnership with Ulster University and supported by Nationwide Building Society, revealing that ‘hidden homelessness’ could now be affecting more than 110,000 people locally.

Many people who become homeless do not show up in official statistics and are not visible, this is known as ‘hidden homelessness’.

North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey attends the launch of the Simon Community report into ‘Hidden Homelessness’ in Northern Ireland

Often staying with friends or relatives, ‘sofa surfing’, living in severely overcrowded conditions, squatting, not connected to support services and without a home of their own.

Following the impact of the pandemic and with the cost of living and inflation having accelerated to the highest rates in 30 years, this is likely to have a serious impact on many local people who may well be forced from their homes and have to rely on friends or family to provide them with a bed.

This research, which is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, was carried out by Ulster University and launched at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, sponsored by DUP MLA, Paula Bradley, Sinn Féin MLA, Ciara Ferguson and Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong.

It examines who is vulnerable to hidden homelessness and why, the barriers and challenges that are faced with regard to seeking and receiving support, the impact of a lack of long-term funding for the sector and the housing supply crisis.

The study includes the findings of interviews with a range of voluntary, community, statutory organisations and individuals who share their own experience of hidden homelessness.

This is a complex issue and because it is not overly visible, many people are slipping through the current system undocumented, indicating that the real hidden homeless figure could be much greater.

Findings from the Ulster University report suggest that some groups in society are more vulnerable to becoming part of the hidden homeless population including young people, single people aged over 55, domestic abuse survivors, members of the LGBTQ community and ex-prisoners.

They may not present themselves for support for various reasons or be accepted as homeless because the current assessment system in place can only provide accommodation for those who meet specific criteria.

Speaking after the launch of the ‘Hidden Homelessness’ report by the Simon Community and Ulster University in Stormont, DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said: “Hidden homelessness is a real issue in Northern Ireland.