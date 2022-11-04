More Tory dithering and indecision as workers and families continue to struggle – O’Neill

Speaking after Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed his bizarre u-turn on an Assembly election, the Mid Ulster MLA said: “Today’s announcement is more dithering and indecision from the British Secretary of State and a continuation of the Tory chaos in London that is now paralysing our politics.

“Chris Heaton Harris met with political parties this week and failed to give any indication of what he announced today.

“Instead he has confirmed the bizarre u-turn he made last week but once again he provides no clarity or certainty on what his next steps even are.

“This is yet another example of the Tory party’s contempt for the people of the north.

“The British government are fuelling the political instability caused by the DUP’s failure to recognise the result of the May election when the people voted for change.

“The British government and the DUP are leaving us in a prolonged state of political limbo with no Assembly, Executive or caretaker ministers.

“This is totally unacceptable at a time when workers, families and small businesses are struggling through the cost-of-living crisis and a cold winter and when our health service needs immediate investment.