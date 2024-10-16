MP visits transmitting station, highlighting personal and national importance of broadcast infrastructure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sorcha Eastwood, MP for Lagan Valley, has visited the historic Lisnagarvey Transmitting Station in Lisburn, a site of both national and personal significance.

The visit was hosted by Arqiva, the owner and operator of the network of 1450 transmitting stations which broadcast TV and radio services around the UK.

The visit held personal significance for the local MP. The Lisnagarvey mast, built by the BBC in 1935 and officially opened in 1936, has long been a landmark for her, as it overlooks her family’s farm in Blaris.

Ms Eastwood said: “I'm very proud to have Lisnagarvey Transmitter in my constituency of Lagan Valley.

Tara Pollock (Arqiva), Sorcha Eastwood MP, Colleen John (Arqiva), Cliff Larkin (Arqiva). Pic credit: Arqiva

“The transmitter has always been a part of my life, standing as a symbol of our local heritage.

"I was fascinated to learn more about its history and the important role it plays in our national infrastructure today.

“It was fascinating to learn about this critical national infrastructure and how it relates to people's lives, delivering the broadcast services that people really care about. And it's brilliant to have been able to visit and actually see how it all happens."

Tara Pollock (Arqiva), Sorcha Eastwood MP, Colleen John (Arqiva), Cliff Larkin (Arqiva) at the Lisnagarvey transmitter. Pic credit: Arqiva

Tara Pollock, communications director at Arqiva, said: “We were delighted to welcome Sorcha to site, to showcase our work but also to hear about her own, personal connection to Arqiva Lisnagarvey.

“We are proud that our technology continues to play a crucial role in the lives of millions of people across the country, as well as its capacity to deliver a significant contribution to addressing water scarcity.”