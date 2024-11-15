MP welcomes visit from Labour Minister to meet community groups in Lagan Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sorcha Eastwood MP recently welcomed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Minister Fleur Anderson MP, to Lagan Valley for a significant constituency visit.

This marked the first time Minister Anderson engaged directly with a diverse range of groups in the local area.

During the visit, Minister Anderson met with representatives from community, voluntary, and business sectors, including Tonagh Community Initiatives, St Vincent De Paul, Sonas Co-op and President of the Lisburn Chamber of Commerce. Alliance MLA for Lagan Valley, David Honeyford, was also in attendance.

Ms Eastwood said: "This visit was a vital opportunity to showcase the resilience, innovation, and dedication of our local groups in Lagan Valley.

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood welcomed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Minister Fleur Anderson MP to the city to meet with local community groups. Pic credit: Alliance

"I’m delighted that Minister Anderson came to hear first-hand about the issues affecting our community and the solutions being driven by local organisations.

"Strong collaboration between Westminster and Northern Ireland is essential to ensure that the voices of communities like ours are heard and acted upon.

“The discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities facing Lagan Valley, including the impact of rising costs, the need for sustained investment in public services, and the importance of supporting grassroots initiatives that strengthen the local economy and social fabric.

“This meeting underlined the importance of open dialogue between decision-makers and those on the ground working to make a difference, and was an opportunity for Minister Anderson and I to reaffirm our commitment to addressing the unique challenges in Lagan Valley and ensuring that support is delivered where it is most needed,” concluded Ms Eastwood.