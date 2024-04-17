Alliance Party's Stephen Farry says the fact that EU citizens with permanent residency in the UK can't vote in Westminster elections is an injustice. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Since Brexit, over 3.5 million EU citizens have been given a permanent right to live in the UK. Home Office figures show that there are 64,980 people in Northern Ireland with settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme.

Despite being able to vote in Assembly and council elections, they will not be entitled to vote in the forthcoming UK general election.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry told the News Letter: “All those normally resident in any jurisdiction have a clear stake in decision-making, and consequently should be able to vote.

“EU citizens permanently resident in the UK are not able to vote in General Elections for Westminster, but are able to do so for all other types of elections including Assembly and Local elections in Northern Ireland.

“This is not just an anomaly, it is an injustice affecting a significant number of people.

“The electoral franchise in Northern Ireland is a reserved matter for the UK Government.

“In any event, the franchise for a UK-wide election needs to be common.

“I would urge the Government to consider this, but unfortunately as it requires primary legislation there is little prospect ahead of the General Election this year.”

SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said: “It feels right that those with settled status, many of whom having been living in Northern Ireland for many years, working and paying tax here, raising their families here and contributing to the local community are allowed to vote in the General Election.

“The disenfranchisement of thousands of people who have made this place their home creates a democratic deficit here.

“The SDLP would support a change in this policy.”

However, the TUV says it opposes such a move.

A spokesperson said: "They are only disqualified in Westminster elections, because of different citizenship/residency requirements, which we support.

"As a franchise issue it is a matter for the UK Government, not Stormont."

