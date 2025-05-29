Naomi Long silent after Alliance MP hits out at ‘perception’ of unfairness in justice system - saying 'we ignore it at our peril'

UUP justice spokesperson Doug Beattie.

The perception of unfairness in Northern Ireland’s justice system has become “reality in some people's eyes” and cannot be dismissed, Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood has said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her comments come as her party leader and justice minister Naomi Long has faced criticism over the housing of leading loyalist Winston Irvine with UVF prisoners in Maghaberry, despite not having been prosecuted for membership of the terror group.

Mrs Long’s department says while it does not comment on specific cases, decisions about where prisoners are housed under the separation regime and are subject to the “direction and control” of the Secretary of State, not the justice minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alliance leader did not respond to questions from the News Letter about the comments by her party’s sole MP. Ms Eastwood posted on social media platform X: “In the last week, I've had many troubling conversations with people who are all saying the same thing; the rule of law must apply and be seen to apply. And apply equally.

“The vast majority of people in NI of all political views would agree. But this is a problem. Perception becomes reality in some people's eyes and those perceptions are not good and cannot simply be dismissed. We ignore it at our peril”.

However, UUP justice spokesperson Doug Beattie said ​”it is not that perception become reality, it is that perceptions are reality”.

He slammed the minister – accusing her of being “silent when she should have been vocal, argumentative when she should have seen others trying to help, and visible only when things are going her way”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine was sentenced to two-and-a-half years, with half to be served in jail, at Belfast Crown Court following an incident where firearms and ammunition were found in the boot of his car.

The vehicle was stopped by police and a long-barrelled firearm, two suspected pistols, several magazines and a large quantity of ammunition were discovered.

While the judge noted that UVF paraphernalia was found in the homes of Mr Irvine and his co-defendant, he did not consider there was a terrorist link to the weapons. Judge Gordon Kerr KC ruled that there were “exceptional circumstances” in his case.