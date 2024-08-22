Naomi Long's Justice Ministry slaps down the Chief Constable over funding letter to PM

Justice Minister Naomi Long's top official has written to the Chief Constable reminding him of "protocols" after Jon Boutcher wrote to the Prime Minister about the financial situation facing the PSNI.

In a leaked letter, seen by the News Letter, the Permanent Secretary at the Department of Justice Hugh Widdis wrote to Mr Boutcher suggesting he had undermined the authority of the minister and the wider executive.

It also details previous reprimands from the justice department to the PSNI over public requests for additional funding.

The Permanent Secretary said that while he appreciated the “commitment and determination” of the PSNI boss in lobbying for extra funding for the service, “there are certain protocols which must be followed when engaging with the UK Government on matters of funding”.

He said this was necessary to “respect the constitutional arrangements in NI and, in particular, the authority of Ministers in a devolved government”.

The letter was written in “consultation” with the Sinn Fein-run department of finance.

It said that any funding bids should be made to the Treasury via the Department of Finance “following engagement with the Department of Justice”.

Mr Widdis said “it is my view that you have acted outside the well-established financial protocols that are in place for Accounting Officers in Northern Ireland”.

He then listed two previous occasions on which the Department of Justice had written to the chief constable about comments he had made about PSNI finances.

The justice permanent secretary continued: “I fully acknowledge the challenges facing the PSNI an want to reassure you that the Justice Minister and indeed the NI Executive are committed to continuing to press the Treasury for a fair funding package” – adding that “any requests for additional funding will require a full robust business case and must follow the due process”.

On Monday the Chief Constable said police in NI have “two masters” and is therefore falling between the cracks, while the Chair of the Police Federation claimed Stormont is a major part of the problem facing policing in the province.