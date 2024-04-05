New DUP boss Gavin Robinson accuses opponents of 'exploiting concerns' over the Windsor Framework

DUP leader Gavin Robinson, writing in today's News Letter, defends the party's deal with the government - and 'imperfect' powersharing at Stormont.

The East Belfast MP took over the role after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was arrested and charged with historical sex offences, charges he has told the party he will strenuously contest.

Mr Robinson says that opponents are focused on “weakening our common cause” – adding that “the DUP is the largest unionist party because unionists know we have a vision to grow and a determination to deliver for Northern Ireland.

“We are the party with the strength to get things done”.

He says he has never portrayed the party’s deal with the government as perfect – and says more needs to be done.

“Regulations have now been laid that will lead to UK Ministers ending further unnecessary sea border checks. Some of our detractors bizarrely want those powers to remain with the Protocol cheerleaders in the Alliance Party who now head-up DAERA”, Mr Robinson said.

The regulations also remove the ability of Stormont politicians to scrutinise decisions taken on the Irish Sea border.

The DUP leader also argues that the United Kingdom and its four nations “have changed indelibly since its creation.

“Previous Unionist leaders recognised the need for our political and economic arrangements to adapt to those realities”.

Yesterday, TUV leader Jim Allister said: “the DUP’s fight is a sham fight, just like the Donaldson surrender deal which changed not one word of the Protocol nor disapplied one syllable of EU law.