New Irish Sea border rules could see pets and even guide dogs held in ‘custody’ for incorrect paperwork - Allister

​New rules restricting the free movement of family pets within the UK will also apply to guide dogs, and could see animals quarantined in Belfast if they fail identity or document checks, according to Jim Allister.

The TUV leader says the new rules are “farcical” and have nothing to do with the stated aim of the Irish Sea border arrangements – to manage commercial movements.

Even more draconian rules had been proposed under the original Northern Ireland protocol – but were never put in place. The new regulations will therefore be the first restrictions put in place on the movement of pets within the United Kingdom.

Mr Allister has pledged to force a vote on the matter in the Commons, to prevent the legislation merely being nodded through and MPs having no opportunity to voice their opposition.

​However, the North Antrim MP was the only Northern Ireland unionist to attend a committee in Westminster to discuss the new rules this week.

The new pet travel regulations – required under the Windsor Framework – mean that pets based in NI can travel to, and return from, GB without needing a pet passport. The government has said they will not be subject to any checks – but they will need to be fitted with an EU approved microchip.

However, pets from England, Scotland and Wales will need pet travel documents to be allowed into Northern Ireland, and anyone trying to buy – or rescue – a dog, cat or ferret from Great Britain will be treated as if they are entering the EU and face “full EU third country requirements”.

Movements across the border to Ireland “will continue to be on the basis of EU law requirements”. How that is enforced will be a matter for the EU and Ireland.

The pet passport scheme under the original protocol caused anger among unionists. But Mr Allister told MPs this week that despite being called something else, the new rules are pet passports.

“People must belong to a pet scheme and submit their dog, cat or ferret to documentary and identity checks on getting on the boat and on leaving the boat—all that is within the one country. All that is because, for the first time since Brexit, the EU has legislated for the United Kingdom. I want that to sink in”, he said.

The TUV leader continued: “These regulations impose that foreign-made regulation, made not for the EU – it is not applicable to the EU – but for this United Kingdom. How is it that we have got to the point that this Committee is expected merely to nod to legislation made not by this House, for this United Kingdom? It is not that it is imposing obligations unique to Northern Ireland; it is imposing obligations on GB citizens, who want to bring their pet to visit family, the Giant’s Causeway or the many tourist attractions in Northern Ireland.

“Now, courtesy of the demands of this foreign EU legislation, they must belong to a pet scheme, apply for and obtain a pet passport, subject their pet to document and identity checks, and then—and only then—can they move their pet internally within the United Kingdom. That is an astounding situation, and an astounding imposition on citizens of Great Britain”.

He said the regulations extend “even to guide dogs”.

“Think about it. If someone who needs a guide dog comes from GB to visit a relative in my constituency or elsewhere, or the Giant’s Causeway in my constituency, they must have a pet passport. Why? Not because of regulations made by this House, but because legislation passed by the EU says that he or she must have one. Many guide dogs are reared in Northern Ireland for GB use. They are trained in Northern Ireland, and every one of them will be subject to this unnecessary regulation.

“We are told that it is all to protect the EU market. We are told that we cannot have an SPS border where it should be—where the actual border is—but we must have it in the Irish sea. The farce of these regulations is that if someone brings their dog from GB to Northern Ireland, and wants to visit Donegal or Dublin across the border, then they must subject themselves to a full SPS border where we were told it cannot be—at the actual border. How farcical is that?”, Mr Allister said.

He warned that if an animal fails the document or identify check, it has to go into “SPS custody”.

“I assume that means it goes into quarantine, in its own country. Little wonder the other place debated these regulations. I have initiated an early-day motion for this House to debate them. I suspect it will not, but it certainly should, because they are a fundamental assault on basic freedoms”, the TUV boss told MPs.