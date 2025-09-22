New legacy proposals cannot be allowed to delay justice in Sean Brown’s murder - McGlone

By Stanley Campbell
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:35 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
SDLP Justice Spokesperson, Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone, has warned that there cannot be a further delay on justice for the family of murdered GAA official Sean Brown because of any new legacy mechanisms.

Mr McGlone was speaking after the joint announcement by the British and Irish Governments of a new framework of proposals to replace the UK’s controversial 2023 Legacy Act.

He said: “The reform the UK’s controversial Legacy Act is long overdue. It was imposed by a Conservative Government in London without the consent of the Assembly and was opposed by the Irish Government.

“The SDLP recognises that the new agreement between the Irish and British Governments is some progress.

Patsy McGlone MLA. Credit: Suppliedplaceholder image
Patsy McGlone MLA. Credit: Supplied

“However, the proof of the pudding will be the eating, and we will wait until we see the final form of the legislation.

“But many victims, survivors and their families have already waited too long for truth and justice. There cannot be further delays introduced as a result of any new legacy mechanisms.

“The family of Sean Brown have been waiting for justice for nearly 30 years, and the British Government are still refusing to grant a public inquiry into his murder despite being directed to do so by the High Court in Belfast last year.

“The Brown family should not be asked to wait for more legislation to be put in place.

“The British Government should accept the verdict of the Appeal Court in Aprilthis year and grant a public inquiry into Sean Brown’s murder as a matter of priority.”

