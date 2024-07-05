New line-up on Westminster's green benches will keep Irish Sea border at the heart of unionist debate

Sammy Wilson - the DUP's most vocal critic of the Protocol in the House of Commons - will now be joined on the green benches by arch rival Jim Allister.

The DUP’s reign as the sole voice of unionism at Westminster came crashing down as Jim Allister, Robin Swann and Alex Easton picked up seats in a bruising election for the party.

The presence of the TUV boss means that the issue of the Irish Sea border is going nowhere in the intra-unionist debate – and looks set to elevate its importance in the coming weeks and months.

The new North Antrim MP won’t be alone as Reform UK, with whom he has signed a deal on key policy areas, has won four seats – including its leader Nigel Farage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the Reform boss “personally” backed Mr Allister’s predecessor Ian Paisley during the election campaign, the TUV boss said the only endorsement he cared about was that of the electorate.

Now that he has seen off the former DUP MP – Jim Allister will be a useful addition to Mr Farage’s team, effectively giving them another seat. He was elected on the basis of a Memorandum of Understanding with Reform UK – meaning the parties have shared policies on taxation, migration and the Irish Sea border.

The North Antrim MP will operate under a common whip on those key areas – but is free to pursue his own policy objectives on other areas.

North Down’s new independent MP Alex Easton also ran on an anti-protocol ticket, but was reluctant to be drawn on exactly where he stood on the row between the DUP and TUV on the merits of the Safeguarding the Union deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is unlikely that he will be forced to pick a side, given that the new Labour government has no intention of revisiting the issue with the European Union.

However any divisions may be brought into focus when any future deal for a closer UK-wide trade and co-operation agreement or SPS deal is brought before parliament.

Mr Allister’s priority will be highlighting the constitutional problems with the overarching structures – whereas the DUP will be keen to take any benefits they can from the reduction in trade friction in certain areas that any deals may bring.