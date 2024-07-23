Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anna Henry (23) has been co-opted by the TUV to fill the Bannside seat on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council vacated by Timothy Gaston after he took up Jim Allister’s North Antrim Assembly seat following the TUV leader’s election to Westminster.

Anna, who stood for the party in last year’s local government election, securing 562 first preference votes in the Bannside DEA, is the secretary of Cullybackey Royal British Legion branch.

Commenting on her selection, Anna said: “I am honoured to be chosen to take up this role and represent the area I have lived in and been proud to call home my entire life on council. My father represented the area until he stood down in 2019.

“I am aware that I have a high standard to live up as I fill the seat occupied by Timothy since 2014 but, with the assistance of a strong TUV team on the council, I am confident that I will be able to hit the ground running.

Cllr Anna Henry. (Pic supplied by TUV).

“I look forward to serving the people of Bannside alongside Ald Stewart McDonald for the best of my ability.

Party leader Jim Allister KC MP added: “Anna is part of the next generation of unionism which is determined to take a stand for the Union as well as deliver on the issues on the ground which are so important to local people. I look forward to working with Anna as part of the TUV North Antrim team to deliver for local people.”

North Antrim TUV MLA Timothy Gaston stated: “I’m delighted that a young woman of Anna’s ability will be representing the people of Bannside on council.

"Her experience in business - both practically through her employment in a local car dealership and by way of her studies at Ulster University where she recently graduated with a business studies degree - will prove invaluable.”