NI First Minister Michelle O'Neill still refusing to define what a woman is - accusing MLA of causing 'division' over question

Northern Ireland's First Minister has again avoided giving her view on what a woman is.

​The First Minister has again refused to give her definition of what a woman is, despite leading the Executive’s strategy on tacking violence against women and girls.

​Michelle O’Neill accused TUV’s Timothy Gaston of being “here to cause division” when he asked her if she could define the term, after her government officials had not.

The Sinn Fein leader told the MLA to “stop showboating” – and said the strategy intended to “end all violence against all women and girls”.

The issue was raised during a meeting of Stormont’s Executive Office committee on Wednesday, as Ms O’Neill and the DUP deputy First Minister took questions from MLAs.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston accused the First Minister of dodging the question on what a woman is.

Addressing the first minister, Mr Gaston said “a number of your officials haven’t been able to answer the question, but can you outline what a woman is?”

The Sinn Fein politician responded: “Ah now. I really wish that you were genuinely interested in the topic, but you’re not. You’re here to cause division. And you know, so be it. But that’s on you not on the rest of us”.

Emma Little Pengelly said she was disappointed by the actions of the Equality Commission over its legal action on the Supreme Court ruling which defined sex in law as based on biology.

The commission has argued that the definition of a man or woman might be different in Northern Ireland because of the Windsor Framework – which guarantees “no diminution” of rights post-Brexit.

The DUP minister said: “I never consented to a diminution of my rights [as a woman] to be watered down, to not create those safe spaces, not to create that fairness”.

She said Northern Ireland “should absolutely fall in line” with the ruling of the UK’s top court, saying she does not accept the redefinition of what a woman is.

“I know what a woman is, I am a woman. And I do think the Equality Commission needs to just put out some advice that actually stands up for women and protects women”, she said.

Michelle O’Neill said she was glad to see the Executive’s “very comprehensive” strategy on ending violence against women and girls. She said it was “leading the way” and hailed its “success” on focusing society’s attention on the issue.