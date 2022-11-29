Independent East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has said households in Northern Ireland are being forgotten about, with the promised £400 energy payment yet to be delivered here.

“People here are rightly becoming more frustrated and angry that a mechanism to provide households here with this payment has yet to be found,” she said.

“I am contacted every day about this by constituents in an increasingly difficult situation. The choices people are having to make between heating their home or eating are very real and they are being made every day."

Ms Sugden said focus on the issue was needed, rather than politicians blaming each other.

Claire Sugden MLA

“We need to concentrate on the fact that this is a necessary intervention to help people struggling with rising prices, playing politics and using the blame game does nothing to help,” she said.

“Cool heads and a focus on households is needed – the chancellor must prioritise this and work with the people and organisations necessary to deliver this payment.”