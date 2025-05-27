NI health officials assessing implications of news EU rules on common medicines - as DUP MLA warns of impact on NHS

Some common treatments available in local pharmacies may require a prescription from a GP under new EU rules. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire

​The Department of Health is working to assess the implications for Northern Ireland of new EU pharma proposals – which could see common treatments such as cold sore creams reclassified as prescription-only medicines.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Officials have urged the public to continue to “self-care and seek advice” from local community pharmacists to manage minor and self-limiting conditions, while it works with national health organisations on what the proposals mean for the province.

DUP MLA Peter Martin, who raised the issue in Stormont last week, says that if the proposals were adopted it would “create longer waits for medicines, more pressure on pharmacists and more cost to the Health Service”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, health officials told a Stormont committee that certain Brussels proposals on medicines regulation will apply in Northern Ireland, despite the Windsor Framework.

DUP MLA Peter Martin.

The DUP’s Peter Martin said: “It’s clear the Department of Health are attempting to ascertain the full impact of the EU’s proposals. However, anything that would mean ‘minor and self-limiting conditions’ require a prescription from a GP rather than self-care or discussion with a pharmacist can only place additional pressure on an already stretched service”.

The North Down MLA added: “This issue is a prime example of why no-one should be dismissive of the ongoing application of EU law in Northern Ireland. These are proposals emanating from Brussels without any local say yet they could have a direct impact on access to basic medicines or the ability to see your GP. My DUP colleagues and I are doing our level best to provide the effective scrutiny on this committee which exposes this type of ridiculous proposal”.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “From 1 January 2025, all medicines in Northern Ireland are now authorised on a UK wide or Northern Ireland only basis by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Medicines can be classified as General Sales List (GSL), Pharmacy (P) only or Prescription Only Medicines (POMs), and can be sold or supplied according to the provisions under which they are classified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Department of Health is working closely with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the MHRA to analyse the implications of the EU pharma proposals on the whole of the UK, including Northern Ireland. Should the proposals be agreed and finalised and the MHRA completes its assessment on the technical details of the finalised version, including clarification on the reclassification of antimicrobials, the Department of Health will consider any implications or actions to take.

“The Department of Health has provided guidance advising GPs not to prescribe medicines that can be purchased over-the-counter (OTC), which includes GSL and P medicines, by patients when they are being used to treat minor conditions or self-limiting illness. Patients are encouraged to continue to self-care and seek advice from their local community pharmacist to help manage these minor and self-limiting conditions”.