NI Water tenders for new equipment to detect toxins released by Lough Neagh algal bloom
The blue-green algae which has plagued the lough in recent years releases toxins into the water called microcystins – which are known to pose a threat to the safety of drinking water.
In March, NI Water tendered for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of automated equipment to analyse algae and its by-products.
Dr Les Gornall told the News Letter that Northern Ireland doesn’t currently have such a machine, and the technology is “colossally expensive”.
He said that blue-green algae produce “incredibly toxic materials” which are poisonous at very low levels.
“If you’re going to detect microcystins at the levels which will enable you to make a decision about whether the water you’re drinking is toxic or not, the machinery is colossally expensive”.
The News Letter asked NI Water if the equipment had yet been procured, when it will be operational and how it can guarantee the safety of drinking water in the absence of this equipment.
A spokesperson said “all the required algae related analysis is being undertaken as necessary through our in-house and external laboratory provision”.
They said NI Water “has in place sampling and analysis for algae, Microcystin-R (algal toxin) and the algal related volatile organic compounds Geosmin & MIB, which can cause earthy taste & odours. The analysis for algae is undertaken in-house and has been for a number of years”.
“The analysis for Microcystin-R (algal toxin), Geosmin & MIB parameters is currently outsourced to an external laboratory.
“The procurement process is underway for the analytical equipment for testing of the Microcystin-R (algal toxin), Geosmin & MIB parameters in-house. We are currently waiting for delivery of the equipment”.
