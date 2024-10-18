No Stormont witness should get questions in advance - it 'makes a mockery' of scrutiny - Gaston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​No witness facing scrutiny from a Stormont committee should have the questions sent to them in advance, according to a TUV MLA.

​Timothy Gaston has written to Assembly officials saying to do so is “akin to the prosecution giving the defence their paperwork in advance”.

It comes after the Executive Office committee agreed to send the First Minister the questions that they intend to ask. Michelle O’Neill has yet to confirm if she will return to give evidence over the child safeguarding row embroiling Sinn Fein.

The questions have now been submitted – without any guarantee that Michelle O’Neill will even appear.

At the First Minister's last evidence session, TUV MLA Timothy Gaston's attempts to question junior minister Aisling Reilly were addressed by the Michelle O'Neill instead - with committee chair Paula Bradshaw's agreement.

Mr Gaston, who was absent from the meeting where the decision was made without any opposition, wrote to the Assembly Clerk expressing his objections on Friday afternoon – ahead of a 5pm deadline.

The North Antrim MLA said: “Please be advised that I disagree with the idea that any witness before the committee should have prior sight of questions. A key role of the committee is to scrutinise witnesses and the ability to get to the truth will be limited if questions are finished to the witnesses in advance. It is, to my mind, akin to the prosecution giving the defence their paperwork ahead of a cross examination of the accused.

“Indeed, I believe that the course of action suggested in previous emails make a mockery of the scrutiny function of the committee.

“If you feel you must pass information to the Executive Office please advise them that the questions I will ask will concern themselves largely with the matters I raised during my member’s statement on Tuesday in the Assembly, the motion of no confidence in the First Minister lodged in the business office, questions I have tabled to the Executive Office and the unanswered questions from their previous appearance at committee.

“However, I also reserve the right to explore additional matters related to the suitability of the First Minister to hold office.”

At the last evidence session two weeks ago, Mr Gaston accused the First Minister and Stormont committee chair Paula Bradshaw of having “shielded” junior minister Aisling Reilly from questioning.