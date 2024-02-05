North Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Robin Swann returns to the position of Health Minister while former Dalriada School Ballymoney pupil, Gordon Lyons of the DUP takes on the Department for Communities roles.

The return to a working government in Northern Ireland took place on Saturday, February 3, with Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill making history by becoming the first nationalist First Minister, while the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly took up the role as Deputy First Minister