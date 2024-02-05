Register
BREAKING

North coast faces in the newly restored NI Assembly ministerial cabinet

The Northern Ireland Assembly is back up and running after two years, and a number of north coast faces are playing key roles.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:58 GMT

North Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Robin Swann returns to the position of Health Minister while former Dalriada School Ballymoney pupil, Gordon Lyons of the DUP takes on the Department for Communities roles.

East Derry Sinn Fein MLA Dr Caoimhe Archibald becomes Minister for Finance.

The return to a working government in Northern Ireland took place on Saturday, February 3, with Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill making history by becoming the first nationalist First Minister, while the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly took up the role as Deputy First Minister

Robin Swann - Minister for Health.

1. News

Robin Swann - Minister for Health. Photo: NI World

Dr Caoimhe Archibald - Minister for Finance.

2. News

Dr Caoimhe Archibald - Minister for Finance. Photo: NI World

Gordon Lyons: Minister for Communities.

3. News

Gordon Lyons: Minister for Communities. Photo: Pacemaker Press

Related topics:Caoimhe ArchibaldRobin SwannGordon LyonsDUPHealth MinisterSinn FeinFirst Minister