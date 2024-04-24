Now is the time to deliver on the potential of the Maze Long Kesh site says Alliance MLAs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a debate on the future of the site secured by Alliance, Sorcha Eastwood said: “We know the huge social and economic potential of this site but it is 12 years since the MLK Development Corporation became operational.

"That body has the remit to secure the regeneration of the site, however, a lack of political agreement on the way forward has been a stumbling block and blocked progress of the site.

“I welcome the groups that are using some aspects of the site and making a real contribution such as the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, the Ulster Aviation Society and Air Ambulance NI. However, the original masterplan had provision for innovation hubs, housing, green space, community areas.”

Lagan Valley Alliance MLAs Sorcha Eastwood and David Honeyford call for progress on the development of the former Maze Prison site. Pic credit: Alliance

Ms Eastwood continued: “I said in the debate, that the stock response of acknowledging the potential but doing nothing can no longer hold. Now is the time for plans, timelines and political commitment.

"However, I welcome the cross-party consensus on the need to act now, The First Minister, responding to the debate said they have asked the Development Corporation to bring renewed plans so that they can choose a way forward.”

David Honeyford added: “This has got to be the time where we as society finally look forwards, where we look to build prosperity for the wider region.